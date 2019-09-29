Comparing of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This is a contrast between AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88 argenx SE 130 0.00 36.73M -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17,135,595,374.25% -11.1% 17.6% argenx SE 28,238,640.73% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 argenx SE 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.75, with potential upside of 102.78%. Competitively the average price target of argenx SE is $156, which is potential 37.68% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 55.81%. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while argenx SE had bullish trend.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors argenx SE.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.