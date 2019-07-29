Comparing of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) and ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) and ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) compete with each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Other sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avenue Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.11
|0.00
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Avenue Therapeutics Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avenue Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-521.3%
|-249.9%
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Avenue Therapeutics Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avenue Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Avenue Therapeutics Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avenue Therapeutics Inc.
|7.03%
|2.67%
|-21.09%
|11.5%
|21.03%
|-13.49%
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|-6.35%
|12.95%
|-36%
|-21.31%
|-37.98%
|14.29%
For the past year Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has -13.49% weaker performance while ESSA Pharma Inc. has 14.29% stronger performance.
Summary
ESSA Pharma Inc. beats Avenue Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes an intravenous formulation of tramadol HCI principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is IV Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
