Comparing of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) and ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) and ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) compete with each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Other sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 ESSA Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avenue Therapeutics Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -521.3% -249.9% ESSA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Avenue Therapeutics Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ESSA Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. and ESSA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avenue Therapeutics Inc. 7.03% 2.67% -21.09% 11.5% 21.03% -13.49% ESSA Pharma Inc. -6.35% 12.95% -36% -21.31% -37.98% 14.29%

For the past year Avenue Therapeutics Inc. has -13.49% weaker performance while ESSA Pharma Inc. has 14.29% stronger performance.

Summary

ESSA Pharma Inc. beats Avenue Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes an intravenous formulation of tramadol HCI principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is IV Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.