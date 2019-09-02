Comparing of Avedro Inc. (AVDR) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Both Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 17 10.73 N/A -2.08 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 77.83 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avedro Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avedro Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Avedro Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avedro Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Avedro Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 6.75%. Competitively AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $8.5, with potential upside of 264.81%. Based on the results delivered earlier, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Avedro Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avedro Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.5% and 16.2%. Avedro Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Avedro Inc. was more bullish than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avedro Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.