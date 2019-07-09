Comparing of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) and Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL)

As Business Services companies, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.43 N/A 0.50 29.56 Multi-Color Corporation 48 0.60 N/A 3.39 14.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Multi-Color Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Avaya Holdings Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Avaya Holdings Corp. is presently more expensive than Multi-Color Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avaya Holdings Corp. and Multi-Color Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 3.1% 0.8% Multi-Color Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avaya Holdings Corp. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Multi-Color Corporation is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Multi-Color Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Avaya Holdings Corp. and Multi-Color Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Multi-Color Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Avaya Holdings Corp. is $22, with potential upside of 97.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avaya Holdings Corp. and Multi-Color Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.6%. 1% are Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.62% of Multi-Color Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. -19.17% -20.6% -8.28% -8.56% -29.5% 1.92% Multi-Color Corporation -0.3% 0% 12.78% 9.56% -21.8% 42.06%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Multi-Color Corporation

Summary

Multi-Color Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Avaya Holdings Corp.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags. It also provides graphic and pre-press services; and various print methods consisting of flexographic, lithographic, rotogravure, letterpress, and digital services. The company serves producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare, and specialty consumer products primarily in North, Central, and South America, as well as Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Multi-Color Corporation was founded in 1916 and is based in Batavia, Ohio.