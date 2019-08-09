Comparing of Avantor Inc. (AVTR) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor Inc. 18 1.69 N/A -0.56 0.00 Chase Corporation 98 3.34 N/A 3.60 28.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Avantor Inc. and Chase Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9%

Liquidity

Avantor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Chase Corporation which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Chase Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avantor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avantor Inc. and Chase Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.2% and 66.1% respectively. About 0.7% of Avantor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Chase Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31% Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53%

For the past year Avantor Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chase Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Chase Corporation beats Avantor Inc.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.