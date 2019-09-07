Comparing of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities Inc. 203 12.97 N/A 7.23 28.89 Camden Property Trust 103 10.54 N/A 1.61 64.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AvalonBay Communities Inc. and Camden Property Trust. Camden Property Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AvalonBay Communities Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Camden Property Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AvalonBay Communities Inc. and Camden Property Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.4% Camden Property Trust 0.00% 4.5% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

AvalonBay Communities Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Competitively, Camden Property Trust’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AvalonBay Communities Inc. and Camden Property Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Camden Property Trust 0 1 2 2.67

AvalonBay Communities Inc. has a 1.25% upside potential and an average target price of $218.44. Competitively the consensus target price of Camden Property Trust is $111, which is potential 0.05% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, AvalonBay Communities Inc. is looking more favorable than Camden Property Trust, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares and 95.8% of Camden Property Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Camden Property Trust has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.94% 3.2% 3.79% 9.18% 21.27% 19.96% Camden Property Trust -3.11% -1.02% 3.31% 7.39% 14.89% 17.79%

For the past year AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors AvalonBay Communities Inc. beats Camden Property Trust.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities. The firmÂ’s properties principally consist of mid-rise buildings and two-and three-story buildings with various amenities, such as swimming pools and a clubhouse, whirlpool spas, tennis courts, and controlled-access gates. Camden Property Trust was founded on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.