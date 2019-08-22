Comparing of Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Both Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 66 20.31 N/A -1.04 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 34 33.92 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avalara Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Avalara Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Slack Technologies Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avalara Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Avalara Inc.’s consensus price target is $87.17, while its potential upside is 0.30%. On the other hand, Slack Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 1.47% and its consensus price target is $31. The information presented earlier suggests that Slack Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Avalara Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avalara Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 42.5%. Avalara Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has 161.57% stronger performance while Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats Avalara Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.