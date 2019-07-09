Comparing of Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Both Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 55 19.12 N/A -1.04 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 45 12.19 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Avalara Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avalara Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -312.6% -15.6%

Liquidity

Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PROS Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Avalara Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avalara Inc. has a -30.10% downside potential and an average target price of $56.5. On the other hand, PROS Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -30.39% and its consensus target price is $46. The information presented earlier suggests that Avalara Inc. looks more robust than PROS Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.5% of Avalara Inc. shares and 97.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. 1.4% are Avalara Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34% PROS Holdings Inc. -1.07% 17.21% 29.15% 61.27% 53.19% 62.71%

For the past year Avalara Inc. was more bullish than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.