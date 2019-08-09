Comparing of Avalara Inc. (AVLR) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

As Application Software businesses, Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 63 23.67 N/A -1.04 0.00 Box Inc. 19 3.27 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Liquidity

Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Box Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Avalara Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avalara Inc. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Box Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The downside potential is -20.57% for Avalara Inc. with consensus price target of $72.67. Competitively Box Inc. has an average price target of $23.57, with potential upside of 68.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Box Inc. looks more robust than Avalara Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.6% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Avalara Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Box Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has 161.57% stronger performance while Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Box Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.