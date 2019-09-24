Comparing of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Since Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 2.17 N/A -2.60 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 43.84 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.6 shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 5.1 beta is the reason why it is 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and PLx Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, with potential upside of 38.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance while PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.