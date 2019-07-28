Comparing of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.04 N/A -2.57 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.79 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.71 shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 8.7 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 148.96%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $25.33 consensus price target and a 199.76% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has bigger decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.