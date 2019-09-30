Comparing of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.46 27.29M -2.60 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1,027,988,096.58% -279.6% -41.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 340,947,834.98% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 44.23%. Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 357.32%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 52.1% respectively. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.