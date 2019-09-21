Comparing of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.69 N/A -2.60 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 99809.45 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 78.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.