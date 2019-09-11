Comparing of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.25 N/A -2.60 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ContraFect Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 1.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, ContraFect Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and ContraFect Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 170.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares. 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.