Comparing of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.46 27.29M -2.60 0.00 Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Alector Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Alector Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1,011,602,476.18% -279.6% -41.4% Alector Inc. 174,043,555.03% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 48.15% upside potential and an average target price of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 59.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 7 of the 11 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.