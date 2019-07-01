Comparing of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Since Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing Inc. 152 5.18 N/A 4.50 35.43 Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.31 N/A 0.31 9.58

Demonstrates Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Perion Network Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Automatic Data Processing Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Perion Network Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.00% 39.7% 4.7% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Perion Network Ltd.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Automatic Data Processing Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Perion Network Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$157 is Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -5.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 22.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.11% -2.63% 5.92% 8.28% 25.81% 21.55% Perion Network Ltd. 0% -6.56% -1.64% 0.34% 7.17% 15%

For the past year Automatic Data Processing Inc. has stronger performance than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing Inc. beats Perion Network Ltd. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, via a software- and service-based delivery model, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to recruit, pay, manage, and retain employees; and serves approximately 570,000 clients via the companyÂ’s cloud-based strategic software as a service offerings. The PEO Services segment offers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. It offers HR administration services, such as employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration; and employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to group health, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and employee assistance program. It also provides employer liability management services, including workersÂ’ compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the U.S. federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.