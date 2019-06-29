Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 26 671.43 N/A -1.40 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 26.78 N/A -1.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 13.7% respectively. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.