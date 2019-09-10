Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 438.72 N/A -1.40 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 85.46 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 69.6%. Insiders owned 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.