Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 613.11 N/A -1.40 0.00 Novavax Inc. 15 3.90 N/A -9.39 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s average target price is $1.35, while its potential downside is -71.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.