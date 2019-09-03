Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Since Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 434.18 N/A -1.40 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.19 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.