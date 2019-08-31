Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Autolus Therapeutics plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With consensus price target of $45, Autolus Therapeutics plc has a potential upside of 334.78%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. With higher possible upside potential for Autolus Therapeutics plc’s rivals, research analysts think Autolus Therapeutics plc is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Autolus Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.