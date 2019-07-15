Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 667.68 N/A -1.40 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 131.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 57.2%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.