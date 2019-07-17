Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 667.68 N/A -1.40 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 71.42 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 323.20% and its average price target is $27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 37.1% respectively. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.