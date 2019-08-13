Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 408.32 N/A -1.40 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.09 N/A -1.37 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Chimerix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 18.24% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.