Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

This is a contrast between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 442.52 N/A -1.40 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.98 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Autolus Therapeutics plc and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Autolus Therapeutics plc and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 230.94% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.