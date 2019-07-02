Comparing of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 26 670.18 N/A -1.40 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 769.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 53.57% stronger performance.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.