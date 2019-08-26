Comparing of Autoliv Inc. (ALV) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

This is a contrast between Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv Inc. 73 0.65 N/A 2.80 25.76 Tenneco Inc. 18 0.04 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Autoliv Inc. and Tenneco Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Autoliv Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.7% Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tenneco Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Autoliv Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Tenneco Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Tenneco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Autoliv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Autoliv Inc. and Tenneco Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Tenneco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Autoliv Inc.’s upside potential is 11.86% at a $71 consensus price target. On the other hand, Tenneco Inc.’s potential upside is 129.08% and its consensus price target is $18.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Tenneco Inc. looks more robust than Autoliv Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autoliv Inc. and Tenneco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 94.5%. About 0.1% of Autoliv Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Tenneco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73% Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67%

For the past year Autoliv Inc. has 2.73% stronger performance while Tenneco Inc. has -67% weaker performance.

Summary

Autoliv Inc. beats Tenneco Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.