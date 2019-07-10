Comparing of Autohome Inc. (ATHM) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome Inc. 90 0.00 N/A 3.53 29.51 Fang Holdings Limited 7 3.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Autohome Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Autohome Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 21.2% Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -17.7% -6.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that Autohome Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fang Holdings Limited’s 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.36 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Autohome Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Fang Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.90% for Autohome Inc. with consensus target price of $92.67. Meanwhile, Fang Holdings Limited’s consensus target price is $1.5, while its potential downside is -42.31%. The results provided earlier shows that Autohome Inc. appears more favorable than Fang Holdings Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.1% of Autohome Inc. shares and 56.3% of Fang Holdings Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.2% of Fang Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autohome Inc. -2.66% -2.44% 28.81% 51.65% -0.36% 33.09% Fang Holdings Limited -3.73% -19.88% -6.52% -27.53% -74.85% -9.79%

For the past year Autohome Inc. has 33.09% stronger performance while Fang Holdings Limited has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Autohome Inc. beats Fang Holdings Limited.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.