Comparing of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 23 4.49 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and Eventbrite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Eventbrite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eventbrite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aurora Mobile Limited and Eventbrite Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9.7 is Aurora Mobile Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 78.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Comparatively, Eventbrite Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68% Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has 13.68% stronger performance while Eventbrite Inc. has -35.6% weaker performance.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.