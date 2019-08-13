Comparing of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.62 N/A 0.02 263.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aurora Mobile Limited and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aurora Mobile Limited’s average price target is $9.7, while its potential upside is 106.82%. Competitively the average price target of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 57.23% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurora Mobile Limited looks more robust than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares and 94.1% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Competitively, 3.7% are Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aurora Mobile Limited.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.