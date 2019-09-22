Comparing of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Adobe Inc. 282 12.67 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Adobe Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Aurora Mobile Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aurora Mobile Limited and Adobe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79

Adobe Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $316.07 average target price and a 13.73% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurora Mobile Limited and Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.9% and 89.6% respectively. Insiders held 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Competitively, Adobe Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance while Adobe Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.