Comparing of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.22 28.94 MEI Pharma Inc. 3 24.95 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aurora Cannabis Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aurora Cannabis Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MEI Pharma Inc. 0.00% -86.2% -41%

Analyst Recommendations

Aurora Cannabis Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MEI Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 81.82% for Aurora Cannabis Inc. with average price target of $10. Meanwhile, MEI Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 484.80%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MEI Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.15% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares and 59.3% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.04% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.78% of MEI Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01% MEI Pharma Inc. -5.56% -32.54% -45.86% -35.85% -53.68% -35.61%

For the past year Aurora Cannabis Inc. had bullish trend while MEI Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis Inc. beats MEI Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Pracinostat; and license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Voruciclib, a clinical-stage, oral, and selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor; and related compounds. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in San Diego, California.