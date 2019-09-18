Comparing of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV)

As Drug Manufacturers – Other businesses, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.22 28.94 Correvio Pharma Corp. 2 4.09 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -180.5% -27.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.06% and an $8.33 average price target. Competitively Correvio Pharma Corp. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 140.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Correvio Pharma Corp. seems more appealing than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.15% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.6% of Correvio Pharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.04%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Correvio Pharma Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01% Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51%

For the past year Aurora Cannabis Inc. had bullish trend while Correvio Pharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aurora Cannabis Inc. beats Correvio Pharma Corp.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.