Comparing of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.40 N/A -7.16 0.00

Demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.