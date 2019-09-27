Comparing of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.05 beta. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has -0.18 beta which makes it 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 51.6%. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.57%. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.