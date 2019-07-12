Comparing of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 483.49 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 48.6%. Insiders owned roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.