Comparing of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

As Biotechnology companies, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 16.57%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.