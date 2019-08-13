Comparing of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.05 beta. In other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has beta of 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 430.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.