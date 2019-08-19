Comparing of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Allakos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Allakos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 97.4%. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 16.57%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.