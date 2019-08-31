Comparing of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.89 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.5 consensus price target and a 50.04% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 16.57%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.