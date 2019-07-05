Comparing of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

We are comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1282.78 N/A -0.76 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.45 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 134.98% and an $15.25 average price target. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average price target and a 87.97% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.