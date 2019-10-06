Comparing of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 33.30M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,062,671,232.88% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 355,769,230.77% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 172.37%. Competitively the consensus price target of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is $13, which is potential 56.25% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.