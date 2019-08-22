Comparing of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

This is a contrast between Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1170.93 N/A -0.71 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 119.33 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 158.47% at a $15.25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.