Comparing of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1126.69 N/A -0.71 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.31 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$15.25 is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 166.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.6% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.74% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.