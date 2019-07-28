Comparing of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Its Peers

We are comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. presently has an average target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 145.18%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. Based on the results given earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.