Comparing of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

We are contrasting Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.83 20.58M -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,050,084,602.37% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 108,258,811.15% -34.8% -27.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 156.88% at a $14 consensus price target. Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 66.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Homology Medicines Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.