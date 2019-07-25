Comparing of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1234.98 N/A -0.76 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 145.57% at a $15.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.77% respectively. Competitively, 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.11% -1.07% -6.14% -17.26% -67.07% 10.85%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.