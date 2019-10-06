Comparing of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 62.06M -0.71 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,062,671,232.88% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 1,164,357,563.10% 0% -66.7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 172.37% at a $14 consensus target price.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.7%. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Curis Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.