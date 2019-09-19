Comparing of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1171.91 N/A -0.71 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.23 N/A 2.79 20.85

In table 1 we can see Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 153.38%. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus target price and a 45.50% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.