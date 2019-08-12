Comparing of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)

Both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1130.63 N/A -0.71 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 46,697 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 165.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.